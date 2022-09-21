Training specific to tankers available through CarriersEdge

September 21, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Training directly related to operating a tanker truck is now available through the CarriersEdge platform.

This online training, labeled “Tanker Injury Prevention,” is designed to help tanker drivers avoid injuries and focuses on the “risks associated with getting in and out of the cab, climbing on and off the tanker, securing the cargo, and handling hoses while loading and unloading cargo,” according to a news release.

Falls from climbing a tanker, using the catwalk, and tripping over a hose commonly lead to such injuries as sprains, fractures, or even head injuries, says the news release.

The interactive training outlines different aspects of tanker-related duties with specific examples and detailed steps.

Upon completion of the course, drivers will be trained to be mindful of the following:

  • The main causes of injuries when working around a tanker.
  • Personal protective equipment needed when operating a tanker.
  • How to use three points of contact around the vehicle.
  • How to avoid injuries when working with hoses.
  • Common fall protection methods.

“Tankers present a multitude of opportunities for workplace injury, so it’s critical for drivers to understand how to stay safe when loading, unloading, and inspecting the equipment,” Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, said in the news release. “This course uses a combination of text, images, animation, and interactive exercises to take drivers through the common activities and ensure they’re well prepared to avoid injuries.”

Access to the tanker injury prevention training is available at no additional charge to CarriersEdge customers as part of their current subscription service.

In addition, Ontario-based CarriersEdge also offers more than 100 training courses including full-length orientations, short refreshers, remedial titles and standalone knowledge tests, says the news release

For more information about the CarriersEdge training platform visit CarriersEdge.com. LL

