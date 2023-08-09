Top cities motorists are likely to get into a car crash

Where are you most likely to get in a car crash? Forbes Advisor crunched the numbers to find out.

According to a recent Forbes Advisor study, Atlanta leads the list of 50 cities where you are most likely to get into a vehicle crash. The top 10 cities are:

Atlanta Dallas Baltimore Detroit Philadelphia Memphis, Tenn. Fresno, Calif. Houston Louisville, Ky. Los Angeles

At the bottom of the list are:

Raleigh, N.C. Virginia Beach, Va. Mesa, Ariz. Omaha, Neb. New York Colorado Springs, Colo. Denver El Paso, Texas Las Vegas Minneapolis

“The top cities for traffic accidents can be found all across the United States, but some of the highest risk areas are concentrated along the coasts and in metro areas with large populations and limited public transportation systems,” the study states. “Collisions are far more likely in Los Angeles than in New York or Chicago, for example, because people are more car-dependent in the City of Angels.”

Adjusted by the fatality rate per 100,000 population, the list includes some new cities:

Memphis, Tenn. (34 fatal car crashes per 100,000 population) Detroit (29) Tucson, Ariz. (23) Jacksonville, Fla. (19) Albuquerque, N.M. (19) Louisville, Ky. (18) Kansas City, Mo. (18) Dallas (17) Atlanta (16) Tampa, Fla. (16)

Forbes Advisor also looked at the relative collision likelihood in the top 50 cities of the U.S.:

Baltimore (153%) Washington, D.C. (142%) Boston (117%) Los Angeles (82%) Oakland, Calif. (68%) Philadelphia (67%) San Francisco (56%) Portland, Ore. (51%) Atlanta (50%) Dallas (47%)

To see the full study, click here. LL