Top cities motorists are likely to get into a car crash

August 9, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Where are you most likely to get in a car crash? Forbes Advisor crunched the numbers to find out.

According to a recent Forbes Advisor study, Atlanta leads the list of 50 cities where you are most likely to get into a vehicle crash. The top 10 cities are:

  1. Atlanta
  2. Dallas
  3. Baltimore
  4. Detroit
  5. Philadelphia
  6. Memphis, Tenn.
  7. Fresno, Calif.
  8. Houston
  9. Louisville, Ky.
  10. Los Angeles

At the bottom of the list are:

  1. Raleigh, N.C.
  2. Virginia Beach, Va.
  3. Mesa, Ariz.
  4. Omaha, Neb.
  5. New York
  6. Colorado Springs, Colo.
  7. Denver
  8. El Paso, Texas
  9. Las Vegas
  10. Minneapolis

“The top cities for traffic accidents can be found all across the United States, but some of the highest risk areas are concentrated along the coasts and in metro areas with large populations and limited public transportation systems,” the study states. “Collisions are far more likely in Los Angeles than in New York or Chicago, for example, because people are more car-dependent in the City of Angels.”

Adjusted by the fatality rate per 100,000 population, the list includes some new cities:

  1. Memphis, Tenn. (34 fatal car crashes per 100,000 population)
  2. Detroit (29)
  3. Tucson, Ariz. (23)
  4. Jacksonville, Fla. (19)
  5. Albuquerque, N.M. (19)
  6. Louisville, Ky. (18)
  7. Kansas City, Mo. (18)
  8. Dallas (17)
  9. Atlanta (16)
  10. Tampa, Fla. (16)

Forbes Advisor also looked at the relative collision likelihood in the top 50 cities of the U.S.:

  1. Baltimore (153%)
  2. Washington, D.C. (142%)
  3. Boston (117%)
  4. Los Angeles (82%)
  5. Oakland, Calif. (68%)
  6. Philadelphia (67%)
  7. San Francisco (56%)
  8. Portland, Ore. (51%)
  9. Atlanta (50%)
  10. Dallas (47%)

To see the full study, click here. LL

Related News

Pilot

News

Pilot Flying J accepting ‘Road Warrior’ nominations

Pilot Flying J is now accepting online nominations for the 2023 Road Warrior award, given to professional drivers that go the extra mile.

By Land Line Staff | August 09

transportation

News

Massachusetts governor approves boost to local transportation funds

A new Massachusetts law provides a boost to local governments for road and bridge work, transit, and electric vehicles.

By Keith Goble | August 09

CVSA

News

CVSA requests more time to comment on AEB proposal

Two months is not enough time to provide comprehensive comments on a proposal to require automated emergency braking systems, CVSA says.

By Mark Schremmer | August 09

EIA

News

EIA forecasting U.S. crude oil production milestone

The Energy Information Administration said it expects a milestone in terms of U.S. crude oil production in its latest short-term outlook.

By SJ Munoz | August 09