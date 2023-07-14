TForce Freight reaches tentative deal with Teamsters

July 14, 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

TForce Freight Inc. has announced reaching a tentative renewed collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union.

The new five-year agreement is subject to ratification by the employees, which is expected to occur soon, according to a company statement.

The contract was set to expire July 31. The union’s 8,000 members had already authorized a strike vote.

TForce Freight is an operating company of Montreal-based TFI International Inc.

TForce Freight is the name the parent company gave the former UPS Freight, which it acquired in early 2021 for $800 million in cash.

TForce Freight said it was “pleased with the mutually beneficial terms.”

The Teamsters have been busy with collective bargaining agreement negotiations with multiple companies.

The union has ratified a national five-year contract with ABF Freight, a less-than-truckload unit owned by Fort Smith, Ark.-based ArcBest.

The union remains in heated negotiations with Yellow Corp., which is struggling financially and trying to restructure its business. Yellow has sued the Teamsters, alleging breach of contract.

Yellow Corp. also has come under fire for a COVID-19 bailout loan that a Congressional Oversight Commission report said it was not eligible to receive.

Teamsters negotiations with Atlanta-based United Parcel Service have stalled, The Associated Press reports. The parties face a July 31 deadline.

TForce Freight is a large less-than-truckload carrier in the U.S. that serves customers throughout North America, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company was founded in 1935 as Overnite Transportation.

TFI International is based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, in the Montreal metropolitan area. It operates primarily in Canada, the United States, and Mexico through four business segments. In addition to its less-than-truckload segment, there are package and courier, logistics, and truckload business segments. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

Related News

Signs at the We Realize truck parking facility at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Business

New truck parking business opens in Las Vegas

A first of many, is what a company named Realize calls its new truck parking business location near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By Chuck Robinson | July 14

XPO adds doors in the Atlanta region

Business

XPO adds doors in the Atlanta region

XPO is chipping away at its goal of adding 900 doors to its network by early 2024. The company’s added 46 doors in the Atlanta metro area.

By Chuck Robinson | July 14

Love’s Travel Stop locations added in Arizona, Mississippi

Business

Love’s adds truck stops in Arizona, Mississippi

Arizona and Mississippi each have new Love’s Travel Stop, together adding more than a hundred truck parking spots. Check out the amenities.

By Land Line Staff | July 13

Transervice Logistics gets a corporate sister in Lily Transportation

Business

Transervice Logistics gets a corporate sister in Lily Transportation

The majority owner of Transervice Logisitics in New York state is beefing up its stats by buying Needham,-Mass.-based Lily Transportation.

By Land Line Staff | July 12

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.