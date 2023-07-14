TForce Freight reaches tentative deal with Teamsters

TForce Freight Inc. has announced reaching a tentative renewed collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union.

The new five-year agreement is subject to ratification by the employees, which is expected to occur soon, according to a company statement.

The contract was set to expire July 31. The union’s 8,000 members had already authorized a strike vote.

TForce Freight is an operating company of Montreal-based TFI International Inc.

TForce Freight is the name the parent company gave the former UPS Freight, which it acquired in early 2021 for $800 million in cash.

TForce Freight said it was “pleased with the mutually beneficial terms.”

The Teamsters have been busy with collective bargaining agreement negotiations with multiple companies.

The union has ratified a national five-year contract with ABF Freight, a less-than-truckload unit owned by Fort Smith, Ark.-based ArcBest.

The union remains in heated negotiations with Yellow Corp., which is struggling financially and trying to restructure its business. Yellow has sued the Teamsters, alleging breach of contract.

Yellow Corp. also has come under fire for a COVID-19 bailout loan that a Congressional Oversight Commission report said it was not eligible to receive.

Teamsters negotiations with Atlanta-based United Parcel Service have stalled, The Associated Press reports. The parties face a July 31 deadline.

TForce Freight is a large less-than-truckload carrier in the U.S. that serves customers throughout North America, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company was founded in 1935 as Overnite Transportation.

TFI International is based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, in the Montreal metropolitan area. It operates primarily in Canada, the United States, and Mexico through four business segments. In addition to its less-than-truckload segment, there are package and courier, logistics, and truckload business segments. LL

