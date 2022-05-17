Tesla now taking preorders for fully electric Semi

Nearly five years after the unveiling, Tesla has opened preorders for their fully electric Semi.

Those interested in Tesla’s maiden voyage into commercial vehicles can now get in line, but it will cost you. Drivers can reserve the new truck for the low price of $20,000. An initial payment of $5,000 will get your foot in the door, with an additional $15,000 via wire transfer due within 10 days of the reservation.

According to Tesla, your reservation will not be final until the full $20,000 has been paid. Additionally, only the original $5,000 deposit is refundable if you should choose to cancel your order.

A concrete timeline for production is still unknown. During Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo on April 7, held at the company’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk announced production of the new Semi – along with the company’s Cybertruck and Roadster models – would begin in 2023.

“That’s all coming,” Musk said at the event. “This year is all about scaling up and next year there’s going to be a massive wave of new products.”

The Tesla Semi, which was unveiled in November 2017, is being touted by designers as “the safest truck ever.” Safety features include advanced auto-pilot for collision avoidance, a lower center of gravity for rollover protection, and a centered driver position for maximum visibility.



According to Tesla, the new vehicle will boast a 20 second zero-to-60 time and is capable of climbing a 5% grade at 60 mph. In addition, the company claims its Semi will have the lowest cost of ownership, with a fuel savings of over $200,000.

Tesla’s Semi is expected to be available in two models, one capable of a 300-mile driving range and the other a 500-mile range. The 300-mile range model has an expected price tag of $150,000, with the 500-mile range model selling for $180,000.

You can check out the Tesla Semi in the video from its 2017 unveiling below. LL





