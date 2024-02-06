Survey seeks truckers’ input on highway safety

On Monday, Feb. 5, the Canadian Trucking Alliance launched its Canada Highway Safety Perceptions survey. According to CTA, the brief, nine-question survey will “help inform and develop solutions that will improve highway and truck driver safety where it’s needed in your region and throughout Canada.”

To participate, you must be a licensed professional driver or fleet operator and a Canadian resident. The survey is entirely anonymous, and no personal, contact or company information is collected at any point during the survey.

“Whether it’s opinions on highway construction and poor road design, unsafe driving from other drivers, the lack of rest areas or cellular coverage in various parts of the country, we want to know your thoughts,” CTA said in a statement.

The survey focuses primarily on three areas of highway safety: winter road maintenance, rest areas and cellular coverage.

The survey requests include:

List the top three, and worst three, highways traveled in terms of winter maintenance.

List the top three, and worst three, highways where there are good/adequate truck rest areas.

Provide details on where new rest areas could be and which need to be improved/expanded.

List the top three, and worst three, highways in terms of cellular coverage.

Identify specific sections of highway where you feel improvements are necessary, and why.

CTA said that once completed, the survey results will be presented to its board of directors – along with Transport Canada and other “safety stakeholders” – and will be used to “develop solutions that will improve highway and truck driver safety across Canada.”

“Truck drivers move Canada’s economy, and their voices need to be heard when decision-makers consider infrastructure improvements and highway safety,” the Alliance said. “The calls to improve highway safety in Canada are getting increasingly louder, and the Canadian Trucking Alliance wants to hear from drivers … to get insights into the issues and challenges and feedback on what they believe the solutions should be.”

Drivers can complete to online survey here. LL