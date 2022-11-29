Survey input sought on predatory towing

OOIDA members have complained about predatory towing, and OOIDA has fought the practice. Now input is sought through a survey about some details of the practice.

Predatory towing is any incident in which a tow truck operator egregiously overcharges, illegally seizes, damages by use of improper equipment, or withholds release of a truck and/or cargo, according to a news release from the American Transportation Research Institute

The institute is conducting a short online survey that asks fleets to share some basic information:

Which types of predatory towing to fleets deal with most frequently.

What fees or delays do they consider predatory.

In which states have they encountered predatory tows.

ATRI also seeks participants for a second round of questions that will be more detailed. The second round will help the research organization to quantify the frequency and operational impact of each type of predatory event.

ATRI says all data collected will be kept confidential. The final report will only be presented in an aggregated format in which the participants cannot be identified.

“We all know that predatory towing is an issue, yet until now there has been no robust analysis on how, when, and where it happens or the impact of legislation designed to regulate these predatory practices,” Shawn R. Brown, vice president of safety for Claremont, N.C.-based carrier Cargo Transporters, said in the news release. “By participating in ATRI’s data-driven research, carriers will be helping to answer these questions and outline solutions.”

The primary mission of the Arlington, Va.-based American Transportation Research Institute, according to its website, is to conduct transportation research with an emphasis on the trucking industry’s essential role in a safe, efficient and viable transportation system.

OOIDA’s fight against predatory towing practices

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has a history of battling predatory towing within the trucking industry.

Last year, OOIDA sued a towing company in Tennessee for inflating the price of nonconsensual tows.

OOIDA also backed a law creating a predatory towing task force in Missouri that passed the Missouri Legislature but was vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson.

In 2018, OOIDA helped create consumer protections against nonconsensual tows. LL

Become a member of OOIDA here.

OOIDA maintains the FightingForTruckers.com website to help professional truck drivers take action and educate lawmakers.