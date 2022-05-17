Spot truckload rates continue to slide

May 17, 2022

Special to Land Line

|

Reversing a 13% increase the previous week, the total number of load posts on the MembersEdge load board fell 15% during the week of May 7-13. Dry van load posts declined 8.8% week over week, reefer load posts fell 14.1%, and flatbed load posts dropped 17.5% after an 18% increase the previous week.

Load-to-truck ratios declined

While load availability diminished last week compared to the week before, capacity increased. Total truck posts rose 1.1% last week, with the number of van equipment load posts up 6.3% and reefer posts up 7.2% compared to the previous week. Flatbed equipment posts increased 13.5%; flatbed carriers are posting their equipment at around double the volume year over year.

Load-to-truck ratios declined. The van ratio was 3.4 as a national average, down from 4.0; the reefer ratio was 5.4, down from 6.7; and the flatbed ratio tumbled to 57.5, down from 72.8.

With International Roadcheck happening this week, expect capacity to tighten as some carriers take time off to reduce inspection-related delays.

Van rate lowest since August 2020

Spot truckload rates continued to slide last week.

  • Dry van: $2 a mile last week excluding fuel, down 5 cents (and trending lower as more data comes into RateView). The van line-haul rate has not been this low since the week of Aug. 9, 2020.
  • Reefer: $2.27 a mile, down 7 cents week over week.
  • Flatbed: $2.60 a mile, down 4 cents.

Including a fuel surcharge portion, the van rate averaged $2.69 a mile last week, reefers, $2.96 a mile, and flatbeds $3.30 a mile. The truckload rates reported here are national average broker-to-carrier rates based on loads moved from May 7-13 and not the “asking price” on the load board. Spot rates are negotiated on a per-transaction basis between the owner-operator and the broker.

Market to watch

Nearly 90% of the strawberries grown in the U.S. originate in California along the central coast from Santa Cruz to Santa Maria and Ventura. The Salinas-Watsonville region produces around 45% of state volume, followed by Santa Maria (37%) and Oxnard (17%).

California’s strawberry growers are seeing substantially lower reefer spot rates this season along with reduced load-post volumes. Spot truckload rates for reefer loads from the Fresno, Calif., market to Chicago averaged less than $2 a mile excluding fuel for the first time in 12 months. Fresno to Hunts Point, N.Y. – a key food distribution market for New York City – followed a similar trend, dropping 12 cents to $2.04 a mile, excluding fuel.

Listen in

Learn more when DAT industry analyst Dean Croke joins Land Line Now at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. DAT also posts detailed reports at DAT.com/MarketUpdate each Wednesday or sooner when conditions change.

DAT MembersEdge is a service provided exclusively to OOIDA members at a discounted price. LL

More business news is available on Land Line Media.

 

TBS

Related News

US Xpress announces layoffs

Business

Trucking carrier announces layoffs following first quarter losses

Following first quarter losses, trucking carrier announces around 70 layoffs to corporate and information technologies staff.

By Ryan Witkowski | May 16

Cummins becomes Visionary Partner of ATHS

Business

Cummins, ATHS partner to preserve trucking history

The ATHS announces its first “Visionary Partner,” a new level of sponsorship allowing partners to be a more active part of the society’s growth.

By Ryan Witkowski | May 13

Freightliner eCascadia

Business

Daimler says its eCascadia daycab’s ready for deliveries

Daimler Truck says its eCascadia daycab has gone into series production. Range is 230 miles and recharges up to 80% in 90 minutes.

By Land Line Staff | May 12

Truckbook

Business

Trucking app seeks to ‘revolutionize the trucking industry’

California-based trucking app company, whose mission is to “revolutionize the trucking industry” for owner-operators, receives $3 million in funding.

By Ryan Witkowski | May 11