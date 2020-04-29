Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association seeks exemption from 30-minute break

April 29, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association is requesting a renewal of its exemption from FMCSA’s 30-minute rest break provision in the hours-of-service regulations.

FMCSA announced the exemption request in a notice that is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Thursday, April 30.

The exemption covers drivers for all specialized carriers transporting loads that exceed normal weight and dimensional limits and require a permit issued by a government authority. The current exemption expires June 17. SC&RA’s exemption dates back to 2015.

If granted, the exemption renewal would run until June 18, 2025.

SC&RA is an international trade association with nearly 1,300 member companies from 43 nations.

The association said the exemption is necessary because the hours of operation in which a driver can haul an oversized load varies from state to state.

“Because hours in which an oversized/overweight load can travel are restricted by permit requirements, oftentimes those hours will be in conflict with the timing of a required 30-minute rest break,” SC&RA wrote in its request.

Once the exemption request publishes in the Federal Register, the public will have 30 days to comment. Comments can be made at the Regulations.gov website by entering docket number FMCSA-2014-0420.

