Soy-lube pads can cleanly replace grease on fifth wheels

February 27, 2023

Tom Berg

|

Next time your fifth wheel needs greasing, don’t use grease. Instead, use Gear Head Lube’s soy-based lubricant pads, the company says. Place a 3- by 3-inch pad on either side of the fifth wheel plate and let the sliding motion between it and the trailer’s upper coupler plate distribute the lube evenly.

Using Gear Head’s pads takes just a few minutes – much quicker than finding a grease gun, using it, maybe running out, and running to grab another tube, then securing the gun and stowing it, according to Brian Walker, director of sales and marketing, who studied the usual methods of lubing fifth wheels. Using a spatula is messy and wastes grease because there’s no measurement except a “that’ll-do” call by the guy who’s laying it on.

Excess grease works its way off the fifth wheel plate and falls along roadways, and eventually makes it way into ditches, streams and rivers, degrading water. Petroleum grease gets thinned out but doesn’t break down, which is hard on the environment.

Gear Head Lube soy-based lubricant pads
Two Gear Head pads placed on a fifth wheel plate is enough to lube it for at least as long as a typical amount of grease, and the product is nontoxic and biodegradable, the company says. The broken-off fragment shows the lube’s consistency. (Photo by Tom Berg)

 

Gear Head’s soy-based lube is nontoxic, can be touched and handled with no gloves, and eventually biodegrades. The lube is made from soybean oil produced by American farmers. Users report the product lasts longer than grease so fifth wheels need lubing less often.

Gear Head Fifth Wheel Pads are sold in boxes of six each for a suggested retail price of $12.50, Walker said. More information is at GearHeadLube.com. LL

Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.