Senate votes down Weil’s nomination to lead Wage and Hour

March 31, 2022

Mark Schremmer

|

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division was defeated in the Senate.

On Wednesday, March 30, Senators voted 53-47 against the nomination of David Weil, who previously held the role for three years under the Obama administration.

Opposition toward Weil mostly surrounded concerns regarding his views toward worker classification.

The International Franchise Association released a statement of opposition earlier this week.

“IFA strongly urges all senators to oppose the nomination of David Weil to the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor,” said Michael Layman, the group’s senior vice president for government relations and public affairs. “Dr. Weil’s track record previously serving in this role and his ideological agenda leave no doubt that his policies would harm the hundreds of thousands of local franchise businesses around the country and the 8.2 million workers they employ. At a time when we are counting on small businesses to rebuild our economy, we ask all senators to reject this flawed nomination and protect local businesses and their workers.”

In February, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association voiced its concerns about Weil’s nomination in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“During Dr. Weil’s previous tenure as head of the Wage and Hour Division, he issued policies that sought to expand the definition of ‘employee’ as broadly as possible,” OOIDA wrote in the letter signed by President and CEO Todd Spencer. “If confirmed, we believe he would likely pursue similar policies that could limit truckers’ ability to continue using the owner-operator model as they have for decades.”

Instead of sweeping changes to worker classification in the trucking industry, OOIDA said the administration should look to the truth-in-leasing regulations that the Association helped establish.

“We believe that some of the problems with the mistreatment and misclassification of truckers could be addressed if the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration would show any interest in enforcing these rules,” OOIDA wrote. LL

Convoy

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

Tesla Semi Truck, comes with Autopilot

Federal

FMCSA preparing for automated trucks during research/technology forum

During its annual Analysis, Research, and Technology Forum, FMCSA leaders discussed what they are working on regarding the future of truck safety.

By Tyson Fisher | March 30

Werner Enterprises truck

Federal

FMCSA grants Werner’s CDL exemption for permit holders

FMCSA approved an exemption request from Werner that cited a driver shortage. OOIDA opposed the exemption.

By Mark Schremmer | March 30

Road funding, Hundred dollar bills as lines on asphalt highway. Image by makovsky Art

Federal

U.S. DOT outlines FY 2023 budget

The U.S. Department of Transportation released its fiscal year 2023 budget proposal with a focus on clean transportation and job creation.

By Land Line Staff | March 29

FMCSA’s Robin Hutcheson and Jack Van Steenberg with OOIDA’s Todd Spencer at MATS 2022

Federal

FMCSA, Labor Department take message directly to drivers

The FMCSA and the Department of Labor used MATS to inform truck drivers and motor carriers about some of its latest programs.

By Mark Schremmer | March 25