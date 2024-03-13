SEC removes proposed scope 3 requirements

March 13, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

In 2022, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to give truckers flexibility regarding climate-related disclosures.

Last week, the SEC formally removed its proposed scope 3 requirements that would have required publicly traded companies to track the full impact of greenhouse gas emissions throughout the supply chain. The rule still will require reporting for scope 1 and 2 emissions.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency categorizes greenhouse gas emissions into three scopes:

  • Scope 1: Direct emissions that occur from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization (e.g., emissions associated with fuel combustion in boilers, furnaces, vehicles)
  • Scope 2: Indirect emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat or cooling
  • Scope 3: The result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the reporting organization but that the organization indirectly affects in its value chain

In its 2022 letter, OOIDA said it was concerned how the scope 3 requirement could affect truck drivers.

“In one example, the rule suggests that a registrant who owns a fleet of trucks could collect data on the total amount of diesel fuel and refrigerant used in their operations to calculate (greenhouse gas) emissions,” OOIDA wrote. “While this may be feasible for a carrier that directly owns and operates their entire fleet of trucks, collecting this information would not be as simple for carriers that utilize leased-on owner-operators.”

Removal of scope 3 requirements

Following the SEC’s 2022 proposal, it received more than 24,000 comment letters. Many of those asked for the removal of scope 3 requirements.

“Some commenters supported the mandatory disclosure of scopes 1 and 2 emissions but opposed the proposed disclosure of scope 3 emissions,” the SEC wrote in its final rule. “Commenters stated that, because much of the data underlying scope 3 emissions is in the control of third parties, registrants could face difficulty collecting such data, resulting in likely data gaps. Commenters also asserted that the methodologies underlying the measurement and reporting of scope 3 emissions are still too uncertain and expressed concerns about the reliability of scope 3 emissions disclosure. In light of these concerns, commenters stated that the compliance burden associated with scope 3 emissions disclosure would be costly to registrants and that such costs were likely to exceed the benefit to investors.” LL

Land Line’s Tyson Fisher contributed to this report.

Related News

Federal

Biden administration releases plan addressing charging infrastructure for zero-emission trucks

The federal government has published a charging infrastructure plan it hopes will accelerate the deployment of zero-emission trucks.

By Tyson Fisher | March 13

Postal Service

Federal

U.S. Postal Service lacks oversight of contracted trucker safety, report finds

A report reveals that the U.S. Postal Service fails to track and monitor trucker safety when awarding contracts, sparking federal legislation.

By Tyson Fisher | March 12

lease-purchase

Federal

FMCSA extends lease-purchase comment period

Truck drivers will now have a little more time to provide information about predatory lease-purchase agreements to FMCSA.

By Mark Schremmer | March 12

Department of Labor

Federal

U.S. Department of Labor’s worker classification rule takes effect

The U.S. Department of Labor’s new worker classification final rule is now in effect. However, efforts are underway to overturn it.

By Mark Schremmer | March 11

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.