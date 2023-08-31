SDDOT closes truck parking sites indefinitely for ‘cleaning and maintenance’

A pair of truck parking sites in South Dakota have closed indefinitely.

On Monday, Aug. 28, the South Dakota Department of Transportation closed the Hidewood truck parking sites. The two facilities – which have a combined 16 truck parking spaces – are located approximately 15 miles south of Watertown on Interstate 29.

“Northbound and southbound truck parking sites will be closed, and motorists are asked to plan alternate stops and adjust travel accordingly,” the department said in a statement. “There is currently no scheduled reopening date, and the truck parking sites will remain closed until further notice.”

SDDOT said crews will be performing “cleaning activities and maintenance work” during the closure.

Craig Smith, director of operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, told Land Line the sites have continually been a “maintenance challenge,” with the closure a result of misuse by drivers.

Smith added the location does not have bathroom access, which has led to trash and human waste being left at the site, making it “not just an eyesore but also a health concern.” He said that despite the presence of a dumpster, the cleanliness of the truck parking sites has been a persistent issue.

Smith also noted the DOT does intend to reopen the truck parking sites following a “deep cleaning.” After that, the department will have internal conversations regarding ways to maintain the facilities – including possible upgrades to signage and restroom facilities.

According to a 2018 truck parking study conducted by the department, an average of 95 trucks per day use the two sites in some capacity – 36 at the northbound facility and 59 at the southbound. LL

