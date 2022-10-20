SAF-Holland recalling suspension systems

October 20, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

SAF-Holland is recalling nearly 18,000 ULX40 Suspensions systems.

Specifically, SAF-Holland is recalling certain ULX40 Suspensions, with P89 mechanical axle assemblies, built with Haldex ModulT Gen II air disc brakes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the retaining clip in the brake pad retaining assembly may come loose or detach, loosening the brake pad.

A retaining clip or bracket that detaches can damage the brake pad, damage a tire valve, or become a road hazard. The issues can reduce brake performance, cause a flat tire and increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect and repair the spring bracket assembly as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 14. Owners may contact SAF-Holland customer service at 231-777-4302 or 231-777-4369.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22E-088. LL

