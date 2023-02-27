SAF-Holland completes buy of Haldex

February 27, 2023

Tom Berg

SAF-Holland reports it has completed the integration of Haldex brake and air control products into its own line of heavy-duty commercial vehicle components. The acquisition commenced last year, when SAF-Holland began buying Haldex shares.

The two firms’ products complement each other’s and there’s no duplication among them, said Mike Ginocchio, vice president of product line management for the Americas. The 100-year history of SAF-Holland, based in Muskegon, Mich., is marked by similar acquisitions of manufacturers throughout the world that have expanded its offerings.

CBXA AeroBeam trailer sliding suspension now includes axles, brakes and air control mechanisms from SAF-Holland and Haldex. (Photo courtesy SAF-Holland)

Haldex and SAF-Holland together have 30 manufacturing facilities in 49 countries, Ginocchio said. The combined product line includes fifth wheels, air disc brakes, automatic slack adjusters, spring-brake actuators, and suspensions, landing gear and kingpins for trailers. For truck and trailer buyers, the acquisition means more integrated products and single-source support are available.

SAF-Holland’s P89 air disc brake began using a Holland caliper some time ago, and SAF-Holland had become Haldex’s largest customer, he said. The market for air disc brakes is expanding among heavy trucks, with 60% of steer axles and 25% to 30% of drive axles now getting them because air disc brakes stop a vehicle quicker and are easier to maintain.

Meanwhile, 60% to 70% of materials-hauling trailers, such as tankers, are now bought with air disc brakes. Trailers in general still are mostly equipped with drum brakes, but air disc brakes will grow to 20 air disc brakes in three years and 30-40% in five years, Ginocchio predicted. Thus, the combined firms are in a good position to capitalize on the air disc brakes trend. LL

