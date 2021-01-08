PPP program to reopen Jan. 11

January 8, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that its Paycheck Protection Program will reopen next week.

“To promote access to capital, initially only community financial institutions will be able to make first draw PPP loans on Monday, Jan. 11, and second draw PPP loans on Wednesday, Jan. 13,” the news release from the SBA said. “The PPP will open to all participating lenders shortly thereafter.”

The program plans to prioritize millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $284 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses through March 31. Certain existing PPP borrowers also will be able to apply for a second draw loan through the program.

“The historically successful Paycheck Protection Program served as an economic lifeline to millions of small businesses and their employers when they needed it most,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in the news release. “Today’s guidance builds on the success of the program and adapts to the changing needs of small-business owners by providing targeted relief and a simpler forgiveness process to ensure their path to recovery.”

Some of the key updates to the program include:

  • Borrowers can set their PPP loans’ covered period to be any length between eight and 24 weeks to best meet their business needs.
  • Loans will cover additional expenses, including operations expenditures, property damage costs, supplier costs, and worker protection expenditures.
  • The program’s eligibility is expanded to include nonprofit business associations, housing cooperatives, direct marketing organizations, among other types of organizations.
  • The PPP provides greater flexibility for seasonal employees.
  • Certain existing PPP borrowers can request to modify their first draw PPP loan amount.
  • Certain existing PPP borrowers are now eligible to apply for a second draw PPP loan.

A borrower is eligible for a second draw PPP loan if the borrower:

  • Previously received a first draw PPP loan and will or has used the full amount only for authorized uses.
  • Has no more than 300 employees.
  • Can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

More information about the changes can be found here.  LL

OOIDA doesn’t want truckers left out of next wave of PPP

Prepass

Related News

Scanning procedures at ports of entry may change

Federal

New law could change scanning procedures at the border

A new federal law requires a plan to install large scanners to inspect all commercial and personal vehicles at land ports of entry.

By Terry Scruton | January 08

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

Federal

DOT Secretary Chao to resign from post

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced on Thursday, Jan. 7, that she will be resigning from her post.

By Land Line Staff | January 07

DOL submits worker classification rule. PHOTO: Shawn T Moore - Department of Labor

Federal

Worker classification rule moves forward

The U.S. Department of Labor is moving forward with a final rule on worker classification, but its future is unclear.

By Mark Schremmer | January 06

Clearinghouse deadline hits. What to do next?

Federal

Clearinghouse deadline arrives; motor carriers encouraged to register as soon as they can

Jan. 5 marked the deadline for motor carriers to run an annual Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse query on their drivers. Hurry up if you haven’t.

By Mark Schremmer | January 05