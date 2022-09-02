Women of Trucking Board ready to go to work

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has named the first 16 members of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board. We’ll discuss that, plus the new certified medical examiner handbook and a regional emergency declaration from FMCSA, with Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

OOIDA in the news

From truck parking and insurance minimums, to AB5 and the freight market, OOIDA is often quoted in the news on major issues effecting the trucking industry. The association’s director of public relations discusses OOIDA in the news.

New Jersey truck restrictions

At least part of two roads in New Jersey would see new truck restrictions under a proposal from the state’s Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, Virginia’s governor has released a tax relief plan that would put billions of dollars into the pockets of the state’s taxpayers – and still provide money for improvements to Interstate 64.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information