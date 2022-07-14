It’s mid-July. Produce-hauling season has peaked. Back-to-school products are either in warehouses or working their way to store shelves. Construction materials and heavy equipment are at job sites. Demand for trucks is down and rates are soft right now. So where’s the good news in the spot market? Stephen Petit of DAT tells us.

It’s mid-July. Demand for trucks is down and rates are soft. So where’s the good news in the spot market? Stephen Petit of DAT tells us. Also, one of Canada’s major telecommunications companies had a nationwide outage recently that affected more than 12 million Canadians. We’ll talk with a Canadian OOIDA board member about the outage’s impact on truckers. And the Federal Trade Commission published a blog recent that’s more of a warning about where your personal data goes, and what’s done with it. We’ll find out what’s going on and why it’s significant from OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris.

Truckers in California are starting to organize in protest of AB5. A new study has some ideas on attracting younger drivers to the industry. And… where’s the beef?

Telecom outage in Canada

One of Canada’s major telecommunications companies had a nationwide outage recently that affected more than 12 million Canadians. We’ll talk with a Canadian OOIDA board member and owner-operator about the outage and the impact it had on truckers.

FTC: Where’s your private information going?

The Federal Trade Commission published a blog recent that’s more of a warning about where your personal data goes, and what’s done with it. We’ll find out what’s going on and why it’s significant from OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris.

