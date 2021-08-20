Werner: Let trainees drive unsupervised

Land Line Now, Aug. 19, 2021.
Werner wants to let some learner’s permit holders drive without a trainer in the jump seat – and they’re citing the “driver shortage.”
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
New UCR pilot program could end up lowering rates across the board. State proposal could save truckers thousands of dollars a year if implemented. And a clown plus some fed up truckers get results at a city council meeting in California.
II. Werner wants exemption from CLP rules
A motor carrier wants to let some trainees drive without a trainer in the jump seat. Also, a federal agency investigates Tesla’s Autopilot, while a coalition sues over recent hours of service changes.
III. Texas sorts out transportation funding
Texas voters will decide whether counties can issue transportation bonds, while several cities and counties there have lined up highway-related ballot questions. We’ll have information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.
IV. Who’s crying ‘driver shortage’ this time
Once again, people in the private sector and federal government are crying “driver shortage” and using it to justify their own goals. And we’ll examine what security warnings truckers may see as we approach the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- TSA officials are asking that truckers who witness suspicious activity as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches call the TSA. The number is 1-844-TSA-FRST, or 1-844-872-3778.
- Learn more about the Werner exemption request: Werner claims ‘driver shortage’ in exemption request for trainees.
- Comment on Werner’s request through the gov website; the docket number is FMCSA-2021-0118. Mail comments to the Docket Management Facility; U.S. Department of Transportation; 1200 New Jersey Avenue SE; West Building; Ground Floor; Room W-12-140; Washington, D.C. 20590-0001. Comments are due Sept. 17.
- Read up on NHTSA’s autopilot investigation: Tesla Autopilot system the subject of NHTSA investigation.
- For the latest on the hours of service: Next status report on the hours-of-service lawsuit due Aug. 20.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Big Rig Truck Show in Chippewa Falls, Wis. Stop in and join OOIDA at a $10 discount. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Read about state legislation: Daily News by State.
- You can find upcoming truck shows and events here.
- Write and post a review of your DOT physical doctor or look up doctor reviews through OOIDA.com. Just go to “Certified Medical Examiner Review.”
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. You can contact lawmakers via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country, we want to hear from you. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website. If you have specific questions or want to report a problem facing truckers, either call OOIDA at 816-229-5791, or email Questions@OOIDA.com.