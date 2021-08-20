Contact Us
Werner: Let trainees drive unsupervised

August 19, 2021

Land Line Now, Aug. 19, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Werner wants to let some learner’s permit holders drive without a trainer in the jump seat – and they’re citing the “driver shortage.”

Werner Enterprises

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

New UCR pilot program could end up lowering rates across the board. State proposal could save truckers thousands of dollars a year if implemented. And a clown plus some fed up truckers get results at a city council meeting in California.

II. Werner wants exemption from CLP rules

A motor carrier wants to let some trainees drive without a trainer in the jump seat. Also, a federal agency investigates Tesla’s Autopilot, while a coalition sues over recent hours of service changes.

III. Texas sorts out transportation funding

Texas voters will decide whether counties can issue transportation bonds, while several cities and counties there have lined up highway-related ballot questions. We’ll have information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.

IV. Who’s crying ‘driver shortage’ this time

Once again, people in the private sector and federal government are crying “driver shortage” and using it to justify their own goals. And we’ll examine what security warnings truckers may see as we approach the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

