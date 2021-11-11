Veterans facilities try to meet the need

Land Line Now, Nov. 10, 2021.
We’ll discuss Veterans Community Project’s expansion plans, and tell you how other facilities your donations helped are meeting the need.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
White House announces additional steps to address supply chain crisis. Coalition of trucking groups sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate. And what happens when your only bathroom in space goes out of service?
II. Veterans Community Project plans to expand
It’s Day 3 of the 2021 OOIDA Truckers for Troops campaign, our 15th annual effort to raise money to support our troops and veterans. The Veterans Community Project started small, but it has plans to go nationwide. We’ll explain.
III. North Carolina veterans’ facility fills basic needs
We’ll have a conversation from the 2016 Truckers for Troops campaign about a North Carolina facility’s efforts to help veterans in need.
IV. What are veterans’ needs? This VA facility explains
And we’ll bring you a 2018 story about what sorts of needs a Virginia veterans’ facility is trying to fill.
