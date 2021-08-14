Trucking movies and a Spaghetti Western look at the infrastructure bill

Land Line Now, Aug. 13, 2021.

We’ll take a look at some classic trucking films, and discuss “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” for truckers in the Senate infrastructure bill.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

Work continues on cleaning up I-70 in Colorado. Memphis nears a record number of interstate shootings. And maybe the snake wanted to brush its fangs?

II. Classic trucking movies

Many of us remember the 1970s, when truckers were heroes both on the road – and on major Hollywood films. We’ll discuss some of the classic trucking movies with superfan Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia.

III. Heavy on the truck shows

It’s a busy time on The Spirit, as Marty Ellis says he has a truck show nearly every weekend for the rest of the summer. And he’s headed to two of the best community-based shows every year.

IV. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for trucking in infrastructure bill

Ever since the advent of the Spaghetti Western, we’ve all heard a phrase used to describe countless situations – “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” With apologies to Clint Eastwood, today, we’ll take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of the Senate infrastructure bill.

