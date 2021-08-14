Trucking movies and a Spaghetti Western look at the infrastructure bill

Land Line Now, Aug. 13, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
We’ll take a look at some classic trucking films, and discuss “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” for truckers in the Senate infrastructure bill.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
Work continues on cleaning up I-70 in Colorado. Memphis nears a record number of interstate shootings. And maybe the snake wanted to brush its fangs?
II. Classic trucking movies
Many of us remember the 1970s, when truckers were heroes both on the road – and on major Hollywood films. We’ll discuss some of the classic trucking movies with superfan Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia.
III. Heavy on the truck shows
It’s a busy time on The Spirit, as Marty Ellis says he has a truck show nearly every weekend for the rest of the summer. And he’s headed to two of the best community-based shows every year.
IV. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for trucking in infrastructure bill
Ever since the advent of the Spaghetti Western, we’ve all heard a phrase used to describe countless situations – “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” With apologies to Clint Eastwood, today, we’ll take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of the Senate infrastructure bill.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The OOIDA Foundation will offer its Truck to Success seminar both in person at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo., and online via Zoom starting at 8 a.m. Central Time Oct. 26-28. You can register here.
- Visit Chrome Shop Mafia and 4 State Trucks. If you have a question you’d like to ask Bryan about truck mods or technical issues, you can email him at BossManonLandLineNow@ChromeShopMafia.com.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Waupun Truck-n-Show. That’s at 510 E. Spring St. in Waupun, Wis. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can read Senate infrastructure bill: the good and the bad from Land Line Magazine.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.