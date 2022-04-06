Trucking Action Plan to tackle parking, lease-purchase problems

Earlier this week, the president and secretary of transportation discussed the Biden administration’s Trucking Action Plan – including efforts to address predatory lease-purchase plans and tackle truck parking, among other issues.

Diesel prices drop for the second time in three weeks. CVSA wants answers from FMCSA about personal conveyance. And the flamingo living the high life in Texas.

Survey says: Truckers not so hot on larger, heavier trucks

For several years lawmakers at the state and federal levels have debated legislation calling for longer and heavier trucks. Recently, OOIDA and the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks put out a survey asking members to share their thoughts.

Bathroom access gets a boost in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania may give truckers access to bathrooms at any place they pick up or drop off freight, while Minnesota eyes using tax revenue from auto parts sales for roads.

