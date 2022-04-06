Trucking Action Plan to tackle parking, lease-purchase problems

Earlier this week, the president and secretary of transportation discussed the Biden administration’s Trucking Action Plan – including efforts to address predatory lease-purchase plans and tackle truck parking, among other issues.
Listen to our full show
Earlier this week, the president and secretary of transportation discussed the Biden administration’s Trucking Action Plan – including efforts to address predatory lease-purchase plans and tackle truck parking, among other issues. Also, for several years lawmakers have debated longer and heavier trucks. Recently, OOIDA and the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks put out a survey asking members to share their thoughts. And Pennsylvania may give truckers access to bathrooms at any place they pick up or drop off freight, while Minnesota eyes using tax revenue from auto parts sales for roads.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Diesel prices drop for the second time in three weeks. CVSA wants answers from FMCSA about personal conveyance. And the flamingo living the high life in Texas.
Survey says: Truckers not so hot on larger, heavier trucks
For several years lawmakers at the state and federal levels have debated legislation calling for longer and heavier trucks. Recently, OOIDA and the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks put out a survey asking members to share their thoughts.
Bathroom access gets a boost in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania may give truckers access to bathrooms at any place they pick up or drop off freight, while Minnesota eyes using tax revenue from auto parts sales for roads.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The deadline to apply for open positions on FMCSA’s Women of Trucking Advisory Board is Friday. You can find more information on how to apply here.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Wednesday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Remington, Ind. That’s at Exit 201 off Interstate 65. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about the OOIDA Foundation.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA is seeking the names and addresses of military personnel serving overseas so we can send them care packages through Truckers for Troops. You can call that information in to Nikki Johnson at our main number, 816-229-5791, or e-mail it to troops@ooida.com.
- The Association is soliciting personal letters or hand-made cards from children to be sent to our troops overseas as part of The Association’s care packages. You can mail them to us at OOIDA Truckers for Troops, PO Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO, 64029, c/o Norita Taylor.