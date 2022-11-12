Truckers for Troops – Day 5

It’s Day 5 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops fund drive. All this week, we’re raising money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and supports efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness.

Listen to our full show

It’s Day 5 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops fund drive. All this week, we’re raising money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and supports efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness. Also, for most of his life, Bryan Martin has been holding on to a classic Peterbilt. Now, he’s on the road, and preparing to restore that truck into a working vehicle. And Marty Ellis has found himself in the center of a controversial debate – whether to do daylight saving time, or not.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA takes aim at an FMCSA proposal that would expand the ELD mandate. Old Man Winter makes his first visit of the season to the northern Plains. And despite inflationary pressures, Election Day voters were more committed than ever to improving roads.

New life for a classic Pete

For most of his life, Bryan Martin has been holding on to a classic Peterbilt. Now, he’s on the road, and preparing to restore that truck into a working vehicle.

To fall back, or not to fall back …

Marty Ellis has found himself in the center of a controversial debate – whether to do daylight saving time, or not.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information