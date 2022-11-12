Truckers for Troops – Day 5

It’s Day 5 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops fund drive. All this week, we’re raising money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and supports efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness.
It's Day 5 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops fund drive. All this week, we're raising money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and supports efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness. Also, for most of his life, Bryan Martin has been holding on to a classic Peterbilt. Now, he's on the road, and preparing to restore that truck into a working vehicle. And Marty Ellis has found himself in the center of a controversial debate – whether to do daylight saving time, or not.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
OOIDA takes aim at an FMCSA proposal that would expand the ELD mandate. Old Man Winter makes his first visit of the season to the northern Plains. And despite inflationary pressures, Election Day voters were more committed than ever to improving roads.
New life for a classic Pete
For most of his life, Bryan Martin has been holding on to a classic Peterbilt. Now, he’s on the road, and preparing to restore that truck into a working vehicle.
To fall back, or not to fall back …
Marty Ellis has found himself in the center of a controversial debate – whether to do daylight saving time, or not.
