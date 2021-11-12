Trucker remembers care package he received

Land Line Now, Nov. 11, 2021.
Plenty of veterans end up becoming a truckers. Among them is Paul Chambers, an OOIDA member who received a Truckers for Troops care package.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
An audit of the FAST program exposes potential security threats. We’ve got at least a few more months before crude oil prices come back down to Earth. And the taxi service offering up a new kind of ride when a limo just won’t do.
II. Many ways to help veterans
It’s Veterans Day, and Day 4 of the 15th annual OOIDA Truckers for Troops campaign. When it comes to helping veterans, there are plenty of ways you can help out. We’ll hear from Vincent Morales and Brandonn Mixon of the Veterans Community Project.
III. What care packages mean to the troops
We’ll have a throwback to 2016, when our former News Anchor Reed Black talked with Brad Burkhart – an Army staff sergeant who served in Afghanistan, leading patrols to clear roads of improvised explosive devices. He’ll talk about how much those care packages mean to people in a war zone.
IV. From the Army to being a trucker
Plenty of veterans end up behind the wheel of a truck. And among them is Paul Chambers of Colorado, an OOIDA member who received a Truckers for Troops care package while serving overseas, who shares his experience with us.
