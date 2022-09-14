Trucker overtime bill introduced in Senate

The fight to make sure truckers are compensated for all the hours they work takes a big step forward as the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act is introduced in the Senate.
Plus, diesel prices drop for a second straight week, and we’ll tell you why Wisconsin broke out the snow plows a bit earlier than usual this week.
Considering dropping your authority?
The current state of the economy is pushing some truckers to make difficult decisions – not the least of which is whether to continue to operate on their own authority. So what are their options?
Road Law: moving violations
When it comes to moving violations, a lot of drivers may not know how to handle them. The Road Law guys do and they join us with advice.
