Trucker overtime bill introduced in Senate

September 13, 2022

The fight to make sure truckers are compensated for all the hours they work takes a big step forward as the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act is introduced in the Senate.

Today’s News: Truckers’ overtime bill introduced in the Senate

Plus, diesel prices drop for a second straight week, and we’ll tell you why Wisconsin broke out the snow plows a bit earlier than usual this week.

Considering dropping your authority?

The current state of the economy is pushing some truckers to make difficult decisions – not the least of which is whether to continue to operate on their own authority. So what are their options?

Road Law: moving violations

When it comes to moving violations, a lot of drivers may not know how to handle them. The Road Law guys do and they join us with advice.

Listen to our entire show

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

