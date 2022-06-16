Truck parking the target of I-81 effort

Solving the truck parking crisis is going to take a concerted effort on all fronts. Scott Thompson talks with the executive director of the I-81 Corridor Coalition about an upcoming roundtable event that will focus solely on the truck parking problem there. Andy Alden tells us what he’s hoping to get out of the discussions – and what success would look like.
Listen to our full show
Solving the truck parking crisis is going to take a concerted effort on all fronts. The executive director of the I-81 Corridor Coalition talks about an upcoming round table discussion focusing on truck parking there. Andy Alden tells us what he’s hoping to get out of the discussions – and what success would look like. Also, containerized imports are showing no sign of slowing down. Dean Croke of DAT discusses imports from overseas and what’s happening in the overall spot market this week. And the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released information about automated vehicles and crashes. And what they’ve revealed is concerning at best.
Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford
NHTSA released initial data on safety performance of autonomous vehicles. More representatives are adding their names to sponsor the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. A gas station manager in California is out of a job after he mistakenly sold gas for .69 a gallon instead of $6.99.
Containers continue to run heavy
Containerized imports are showing no sign of slowing down. Dean Croke of DAT discusses imports from overseas and what’s happening in the overall spot market this week.
Study examines crashes with autonomous vehicles
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released information about automated vehicles and crashes. And what they’ve revealed is concerning, at best.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Wisconsin DOT unveiled a new live video feed feature on the state’s 511 travel information system. You can sign up for the new feature here.
- Two more co-sponsors have been added to the list of more 23 Republicans and 12 democrats in favor of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in London, Ohio. That’s at Exit 79 off Interstate 70. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can register here to participate in the I-81 Corridor Coalition virtual truck parking meetings taking place June 22, 23 and 29.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- OOIDA is seeking the names and addresses of military personnel serving overseas so we can send them care packages through Truckers for Troops. You can call that information in to Nikki Johnson at our main number, 816-229-5791, or e-mail it to troops@ooida.com.