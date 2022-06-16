Truck parking the target of I-81 effort

Solving the truck parking crisis is going to take a concerted effort on all fronts. Scott Thompson talks with the executive director of the I-81 Corridor Coalition about an upcoming roundtable event that will focus solely on the truck parking problem there. Andy Alden tells us what he’s hoping to get out of the discussions – and what success would look like.

Listen to our full show

Solving the truck parking crisis is going to take a concerted effort on all fronts. The executive director of the I-81 Corridor Coalition talks about an upcoming round table discussion focusing on truck parking there. Andy Alden tells us what he’s hoping to get out of the discussions – and what success would look like. Also, containerized imports are showing no sign of slowing down. Dean Croke of DAT discusses imports from overseas and what’s happening in the overall spot market this week. And the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released information about automated vehicles and crashes. And what they’ve revealed is concerning at best.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

NHTSA released initial data on safety performance of autonomous vehicles. More representatives are adding their names to sponsor the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. A gas station manager in California is out of a job after he mistakenly sold gas for .69 a gallon instead of $6.99.

Containers continue to run heavy

Containerized imports are showing no sign of slowing down. Dean Croke of DAT discusses imports from overseas and what’s happening in the overall spot market this week.

Study examines crashes with autonomous vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released information about automated vehicles and crashes. And what they’ve revealed is concerning, at best.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information