Truck parking on Congress’s radar

Congress is taking a solid interest in several trucking issues, starting with one of the most urgent – truck parking – as part of a regular spending bill.

OOIDA airs out its grievances with the Unified Carrier Registration Plan. U.S. lawmakers are calling on the U.S. DOT to streamline the licensing process for fuel haulers. And a staple of the Omaha landscape finds a new home at a Nebraska truck stop.

Overtime for truckers – fact vs. fiction

Guaranteeing overtime pay for truckers doesn’t seem like a big ask, but a bill that would do just that is getting a lot of pushback from certain organizations. They have been using talking points to express their concerns, but Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation explains why some of their arguments don’t quite hold up.

Lots of equipment out there

Carrier equipment posts increased again last week to the highest number in the last 6 years. We’ll have that, and an overall look at this week’s freight market.

