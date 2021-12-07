Truck parking: Infrastructure bill offers a solution

Land Line Now, Dec. 6, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
The new infrastructure bill offers all kinds of opportunities, including the possibility of states upgrading or creating more truck parking.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Three safety groups and the Teamsters union are arguing that the new hours-of-service rule makes truck driving more dangerous. A new survey tells us what has owner-operators most worried when it comes to worker classification laws. And she did what on a plane?!?
II. Yesterday’s care package recipients, today’s truck drivers
Paul Chambers is one of the troops who received a care package from OOIDA while in the service. Now, he’s back in the states, an OOIDA member, and working as a truck driver. We’ll also hear about how the Veterans Community Project helps homeless veterans.
III. A look at the supply chain crisis
The supply chain crisis is bad for just about everyone, but something good may be coming out of it. The latest issue of Land Line Magazine dives into that with its cover story, “Supply and Demands.” Mark Schremmer and Greg Grisolano stop by to tell us how the supply chain problems have given groups like OOIDA a chance to talk about the treatment of drivers and how that’s exacerbated the crisis.
IV. Truck parking could benefit from infrastructure bill
The new infrastructure bill offers all kinds of opportunities – including the possibility of states using some of the money to create more truck parking or upgrading parking that now exists.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA is seeking nominations for alternates to the Board of Directors. The deadline to submit nominations is Dec. 31. Forms have been mailed to current members, but you can also find it here.
- OOIDA has issued a Call to Action asking members to reach out and give the FHWA input how to spend new infrastructure funding. You can send your comments here.
- Several hundred trucks produced by Daimler are under a new recall. Get the details here.
- The OOIDA Foundation offers several free, online classes. You can find them on YouTube or OOIDA’s online education page.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Sweetwater, Texas. That’s at Exit 242 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.