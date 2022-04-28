Truck parking and the environment

Could truck parking end up being a solution to lawmakers’ concerns about things like climate change? And what can we expect from the next round of spending bills?

Listen to our full show

Could truck parking end up being a solution to lawmakers’ concerns about things like climate change? And what can we expect from the next round of spending bills? Also, we’re still years away from the next generation of heavy-duty engine oils hitting the market, but as you might imagine, the process of developing something like that takes time. And after weeks of steep declines, the number of loads posted on the MembersEdge load board increased last week. Stephen Petit with DAT tells us if this is the start of a new trend or just a momentary break.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Despite all the volatility of late, most carriers are apparently optimistic about growth in volume and rates. A virtual roundtable is set to take aim at sexual assault and harassment in the trucking sector. And more truck parking is coming to I-80 in Wyoming.

New truck engine oil and how we get there

We’re still years away from the next generation of heavy-duty engine oils hitting the market, but as you might imagine, the process of developing something like that takes time. Jeff Harmening of the American Petroleum Institute explains what that process looks like, what developers are aiming for, and what it will mean for truck owners come 2027.

More loads on the board

Subscribe to Land Line Now

