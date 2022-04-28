Contact Us
Truck parking and the environment

April 27, 2022

Could truck parking end up being a solution to lawmakers’ concerns about things like climate change? And what can we expect from the next round of spending bills?

Listen to our full show

Could truck parking end up being a solution to lawmakers’ concerns about things like climate change? And what can we expect from the next round of spending bills? Also, we’re still years away from the next generation of heavy-duty engine oils hitting the market, but as you might imagine, the process of developing something like that takes time. And after weeks of steep declines, the number of loads posted on the MembersEdge load board increased last week. Stephen Petit with DAT tells us if this is the start of a new trend or just a momentary break.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Despite all the volatility of late, most carriers are apparently optimistic about growth in volume and rates. A virtual roundtable is set to take aim at sexual assault and harassment in the trucking sector. And more truck parking is coming to I-80 in Wyoming.

New truck engine oil and how we get there

We’re still years away from the next generation of heavy-duty engine oils hitting the market, but as you might imagine, the process of developing something like that takes time. Jeff Harmening of the American Petroleum Institute explains what that process looks like, what developers are aiming for, and what it will mean for truck owners come 2027.

More loads on the board

After weeks of steep declines, the number of loads posted on the MembersEdge load board increased last week. Stephen Petit with DAT tells us if this is the start of a new trend or just a momentary break.

Fuel surcharge: Making it work for you

How do you make use of the fuel surcharge? We’ll get some advice from two of OOIDA’s experts on how to figure it and put it into action.

April 26

Fuel surcharge: a little history

Coping with sudden fuel price surges is nothing new. We’ll offer a little history of the fuel surcharge and get some advice on creating one.

April 25

Calling out carriers over driver pay and turnover

Calling out carriers over low pay and turnover. Plus, Roses and Razzberries for SNL, toll-happy states, and the nation’s largest retailer.

April 22

Under-21 pilot program: Some questions answered, but others remain

FMCSA answers some questions about its under-21 pilot program, but others remain about the safety implications and information gathering.

April 21

