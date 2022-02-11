Truck convoy, other protests spark homeland security concerns

Homeland Security officials are concerned about a planned truck convoy and other protests in the U.S. We’ll explain what has them worried.
Listen to our full show
Homeland Security officials are concerned about a planned truck convoy and other protests in the U.S. We’ll explain what has them worried. Also, the FMCSA’s new entry level driver training rule is now in effect, and its training provider registry is as well. So who’s affected, and what does it mean to them? Meanwhile, the Defense Department offers some career help for veterans. And efforts underway at 11 statehouses are intended to put an end to ticket quotas, while a federal weight exemption for electric-powered trucks could soon be available in Pennsylvania.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Another port of entry in Canada is blocked off by protestors. FMCSA confirms that the spike in positive drug tests doesn’t tell the whole story. And another turnpike has apparently been overcharging drivers due to faulty transponders.
A look insider the new driver training rule
The FMCSA’s new entry level driver training rule is now in effect, and its training provider registry is as well. So who’s affected, and what does it mean to them? Meanwhile, the Defense Department is offering some career help for troops and veterans.
Tickets quotas on states’ radar
Efforts underway at 11 statehouses are intended to put an end to ticket quotas, while a federal weight exemption for electric-powered trucks could soon be available in Pennsylvania.
