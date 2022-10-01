Tolling opponents enjoy some wins

People and groups fighting against tolling nationwide have enjoyed some wins in recent months. From victories in Rhode Island and Pennsylvania to a burgeoning battle in Oregon, Shawn Day of the Alliance for Toll-Free Interstates fills us in on the latest developments.

People and groups fighting against tolling nationwide have enjoyed some wins in recent months. From victories in Rhode Island and Pennsylvania to a burgeoning battle in Oregon, Shawn Day of the Alliance for Toll-Free Interstates fills us in on the latest developments. Also, broker transparency is a big problem. OOIDA wants to make sure FMCSA is going to do something about it. We cover the latest on that with Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine. And how much does your carrier invest in its drivers? People are a carrier’s most important asset, but the list of those who provide even a little ongoing training to those drivers is small. Marty Ellis has found an exception.

The U.S. DOT has an update on what it’s doing to address the shortfall of truck parking spaces nationwide. As Ian leaves, relief and recovery efforts begin – but the effects on the greater supply chain could linger for weeks. And a new survey doesn’t bode well for the quality of U.S. roadways.

