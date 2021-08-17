Toll roads may get a boost from bill

Land Line Now, Aug. 16, 2021.

The infrastructure bill would allow more “asset recycling” – fancy talk for more toll roads. We’ll examine which states might do that.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Tesla’s autopilot system finally falls into the crosshairs of federal regulators. Supply chain issues continue to be a thorn in the side of just about everyone. And if smells could kill.

II. Senate candidate opposes effort to get more women in trucking

A U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio apparently thinks it’s a bad idea to get more women behind the wheels of trucks. Also, two Citizen Driver honorees discuss their time in the spotlight; an OOIDA life member and their act of generosity; and the Association of Christian Truckers getting ready for a jamboree.

III. Shopping for – and researching – truck insurance

When you go shopping, it’s only natural to look for the best deals and lowest prices. But shopping for insurance is different. We’ll explain why you shouldn’t just shop around for insurance coverage, but also do some research.

IV. Toll roads get a boost in bill; which states will act?

A provision in the proposed infrastructure bill would allow for more “asset recycling,” which is fancy talk for tolling more existing roads. We’ll examine the proposal and which states might take it up.

