Toll roads may get a boost from bill

Land Line Now, Aug. 16, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
The infrastructure bill would allow more “asset recycling” – fancy talk for more toll roads. We’ll examine which states might do that.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Tesla’s autopilot system finally falls into the crosshairs of federal regulators. Supply chain issues continue to be a thorn in the side of just about everyone. And if smells could kill.
II. Senate candidate opposes effort to get more women in trucking
A U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio apparently thinks it’s a bad idea to get more women behind the wheels of trucks. Also, two Citizen Driver honorees discuss their time in the spotlight; an OOIDA life member and their act of generosity; and the Association of Christian Truckers getting ready for a jamboree.
III. Shopping for – and researching – truck insurance
When you go shopping, it’s only natural to look for the best deals and lowest prices. But shopping for insurance is different. We’ll explain why you shouldn’t just shop around for insurance coverage, but also do some research.
IV. Toll roads get a boost in bill; which states will act?
A provision in the proposed infrastructure bill would allow for more “asset recycling,” which is fancy talk for tolling more existing roads. We’ll examine the proposal and which states might take it up.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The OOIDA Foundation will offer its Truck to Success seminar both in person at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo., and online via Zoom starting at 8 a.m. Central Time Oct. 26-28. You can register here.
- The OOIDA Foundation is offering several free, online classes. Topics include the cost of operations and getting your own authority. You can find them on You Tube or at the OOIDA online education page on the Association’s website, OOIDA.com.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Dick Pingel TA in Madison, Wis. That’s at Exit 132 off Interstates 90 and 94. Stop in, say hi to Marty, and join OOIDA at a $10 discount. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- The stretch of I-70 that goes through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado is back open to traffic. For the latest information on that and other Colorado highways, go to cotrip.org.