Contact Us

Toll increases may hit a wall in New Jersey

December 28, 2021

|

An effort by New Jersey lawmakers could slam the brakes on automatic toll increases on the Turnpike, Expressway and Garden State Parkway.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

toll

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

After going up, up, up for much of the year, diesel prices continue a new trend of going down, down, down. The ports of L.A. and Long Beach kick their can of container fees down the road again. And the Christmas gift that keeps on giving – and being given.

II. All about after-treatment

It wasn’t that many years ago that truckers were likely unaware of the term, “after-treatment.” But those systems are now an integral part of trucks, and as a result, can create all kinds of problems if they don’t work properly. We’ll offer some advice.

III. Automatic toll increases would stop under proposal

An effort in New Jersey could slam the brakes on automatic Turnpike Authority toll increases, while Michigan may cut red tape for local road funding.

IV. Vaccination update

An attempt to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations is headed for the Supreme Court, while several senators are asking for an exemption for truckers from another mandate.

Bullhorn logo smallSubscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Related Podcasts

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Aguilera-Mederos verdict: sign of a broken system

OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh discusses the prison sentence handed down to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos and points to a way to prevent future tragedies.

December 27

Christmas tree

Christmas tree finds its way home – thanks to these six truck drivers

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is on display thanks to six truck drivers. We’ll report on the journey from California to Washington, D.C.

December 24

Meera Joshi, FMCSA

Meera Joshi is leaving – how does that affect big ticket trucking issues?

Meera Joshi is leaving her position at FMCSA. And that departure could have an effect on a number of issues important to truck drivers.

December 23

White House issues ‘regulatory freeze’ memo

White House reaches out to trucking

The White House met with trucking stakeholders and held a listening session in South Carolina. Todd Spencer and Lewie Pugh fill us in.

December 22

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Toll increases may hit a wall in New Jersey

Aguilera-Mederos verdict: sign of a broken system

Christmas tree finds its way home – thanks to these six truck drivers

Meera Joshi is leaving – how does that affect big ticket trucking issues?

White House reaches out to trucking