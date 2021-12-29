Toll increases may hit a wall in New Jersey

An effort by New Jersey lawmakers could slam the brakes on automatic toll increases on the Turnpike, Expressway and Garden State Parkway.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
After going up, up, up for much of the year, diesel prices continue a new trend of going down, down, down. The ports of L.A. and Long Beach kick their can of container fees down the road again. And the Christmas gift that keeps on giving – and being given.
II. All about after-treatment
It wasn’t that many years ago that truckers were likely unaware of the term, “after-treatment.” But those systems are now an integral part of trucks, and as a result, can create all kinds of problems if they don’t work properly. We’ll offer some advice.
III. Automatic toll increases would stop under proposal
An effort in New Jersey could slam the brakes on automatic Turnpike Authority toll increases, while Michigan may cut red tape for local road funding.
IV. Vaccination update
An attempt to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations is headed for the Supreme Court, while several senators are asking for an exemption for truckers from another mandate.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA is seeking nominations for alternates to its Board of Directors. The deadline to submit nominations is Dec. 31. Forms have been mailed to current members, but you can also find it here.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Monday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker plan to be at the TA in Terrell, Texas. That’s at Exit 503 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can find more about TA Petro’s truck repair and maintenance, here. If you have questions for Kevin and Jerry, email them at AskTATruckService@ta-petro.com.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Get the details on an attempt to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations is headed for the Supreme Court. And find out why several senators are asking for an exemption for truckers from another mandate.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.