Tips for maintaining your HVAC

May 17, 2022

HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning – is one of the few systems that has nothing to do with moving the truck forward and instead is totally dedicated to the comfort of the truck driver. We’ll discuss what’s involved in maintaining HVAC with Kevin Lindsey, the maintenance expert from TA & Petro travel centers.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices dropped this week, but not by much. The feds could waive hours-of-service for truck drivers hauling baby formula if the need arises. And the effect of marijuana decriminalization on trucking is one of ATRI’s top research priorities this year.

Taking support for a good cause to the next level

An OOIDA member is taking her support for the Special Olympics on the road with her brand-new truck that’s wrapped to promote the organization that’s near and dear to her heart. Carmen Anderson talks about her new ride and the road to getting it.

Longer, heavier loads in Louisiana

A bill that would allow longer, heavier loads at Louisiana’s ports is moving forward, while lawmakers consider making electric and hybrid vehicles pay a fee to pay for roads.

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

