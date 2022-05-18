Tips for maintaining your HVAC

HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning – is one of the few systems that has nothing to do with moving the truck forward and instead is totally dedicated to the comfort of the truck driver. We’ll discuss what’s involved in maintaining HVAC with Kevin Lindsey, the maintenance expert from TA & Petro travel centers.

Diesel prices dropped this week, but not by much. The feds could waive hours-of-service for truck drivers hauling baby formula if the need arises. And the effect of marijuana decriminalization on trucking is one of ATRI’s top research priorities this year.

An OOIDA member is taking her support for the Special Olympics on the road with her brand-new truck that’s wrapped to promote the organization that’s near and dear to her heart. Carmen Anderson talks about her new ride and the road to getting it.

A bill that would allow longer, heavier loads at Louisiana’s ports is moving forward, while lawmakers consider making electric and hybrid vehicles pay a fee to pay for roads.

