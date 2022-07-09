A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial called “The Wall That Heals” is once again making its way through the U.S. with the help of truckers.
Today’s News: After weeks of not reporting due to system errors, EIA is out with new diesel numbers
The time to comment on a proposal that would mandate speed limiters is soon coming to an end, and details of the campaign giving passenger vehicle drivers tips on how to avoid crashes with 18-wheelers
Custom-wrapped Special Olympics truck
An OOIDA life member has many trucking industry awards under her belt, but says being honored with a custom-wrapped Special Olympics truck might just be the most rewarding.
Might be time to review that business model
With times being tough, you might want to take another look at your business model, especially if you’ve been doing things the same way for a long time.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The comment period for FMCSA’s speed limiter proposal is closing soon. Truckers and the general public can submit comments to FMCSA on the proposal through July 18.
- If you need help, OOIDA Permits and Licensing Department can assist members with filing Form 2290 for a service fee. You can call 816-229-5791.
- Starting July 14, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree. That takes place at the Iowa 80 truck stop in Walcott, Iowa.Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Visit The Wall That Heals website for a tour schedule and more information.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.