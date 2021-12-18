The Spirit spreads the holiday spirit

The Spirit of the American Trucker spreads the holiday spirit to children in the hospital. Plus, taking away positives from the Trucking Action Plan.

I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano

The White House releases more details about its roundtable discussion aimed at strengthening the trucking workforce; the practice of “booting” parked vehicles in Georgia is dealt a blow; and truckers are leading the effort to stock food pantries in the Northeast.

II. Spirit spreads the holiday spirit

The Spirit of the American Trucker spreads the holiday spirit to children in the hospital with the help of a comic book store, a retail outlet and a group of volunteers.

III. Holiday gift ideas for truckers

Some late holiday gift ideas for the trucker in your life.

IV. Glass half-full perspective on Trucking Action Plan

Looking at the White House’s Trucking Action Plan with a glass half-full perspective.

