The Spirit spreads the holiday spirit

The Spirit of the American Trucker spreads the holiday spirit to children in the hospital. Plus, taking away positives from the Trucking Action Plan.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano
The White House releases more details about its roundtable discussion aimed at strengthening the trucking workforce; the practice of “booting” parked vehicles in Georgia is dealt a blow; and truckers are leading the effort to stock food pantries in the Northeast.
II. Spirit spreads the holiday spirit
The Spirit of the American Trucker spreads the holiday spirit to children in the hospital with the help of a comic book store, a retail outlet and a group of volunteers.
III. Holiday gift ideas for truckers
Some late holiday gift ideas for the trucker in your life.
IV. Glass half-full perspective on Trucking Action Plan
Looking at the White House’s Trucking Action Plan with a glass half-full perspective.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Canada’s Border Services Agency is reminding all travelers coming into Canada that they must submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN. You can get full details on current measures in place here.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in Joplin, Mo. That’s at Exit 4 off Interstate 44. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Read the full OOIDA delivers toys to Children’s Mercy Hospital in KC story from Land Line.
