The odd case where you may want a ticket

Land Line Now, July 12, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Did you get marked up in a Driver Vehicle Inspection Report? We’ll explain why you might want a ticket for the very same violation.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

It’s shaping up to be another record year for new authorities. One state prepares to pump $238 million into its roads and bridges – while another sends up an SOS. And why watching your speedometer this week is even more important.

II. You may actually want a ticket here

Did you get marked up in a Driver Vehicle Inspection Report recently? The guys from Road Law join us to explain why you might be in the odd position of wanting a ticket for the very same violation.

III. Driver shortage, schmiver shortage

If the so-called “driver shortage” is the piñata, the July issue of Land Line Magazine is the baseball bat – and they’re not wearing a blindfold. The cover story takes aim at the driver shortage myth with cold hard facts. We’ll have a preview.

IV. Federal road spending may go up

While some members of Congress are trying to figure out what to spend on transportation and infrastructure through the highway and infrastructure bills, others charged with paying the bills are making their own run at increasing spending.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information