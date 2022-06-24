Supply chain: Where the problem is now

The supply chain crisis isn’t going away anytime soon. From new challenges stemming from China and the conflict in Ukraine to other odds and ends in between, stressors remain. Shipping expert Sal Mercogliano gives us perspective on the current situation and tells us what further complications may be on the horizon. He also explains how all the issues we’re seeing will affect truckers.

The Department of Labor needs your help coming up with definitions for “employee” and “independent contractor.” One of the nation’s busiest corridors in the Northeast starts taking a crack at the truck parking problem. And although cross-border freight numbers are down, they’re still at record highs.

Underride guards, other hot buttons on agenda

The Biden administration has released its regulatory agenda – and some hot button trucking issues are on the list, including underride guards. We’ll hear about that – and meetings regarding truck parking on I-81 – from Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Ohio OKs big chunk of road funding

A new Ohio law authorizes the use of nearly $700 million dollars for transportation purposes, while an effort in New Jersey would shield drivers from enforcement by ticket cameras.

