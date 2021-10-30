Supply chain: Trucker talk and federal solutions

Land Line Now, Oct. 29, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Truckers are talking about what’s wrong with the supply chain, and what needs to be fixed. And a federal official is working to unclog it.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
New measures to address the supply chain crisis in Southern California are announced. The U.S. DOT launches a new program to address a spike in traffic deaths. And OOIDA wraps up its annual Truck to Success seminar.
II. Roses and Razzberries
From an organization that’s preserved the history of trucking for 50 years to a delay in responding to a shortage of a critical truck part, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
III. Truckers talk supply chain problems
Truckers are talking with Marty Ellis about what’s wrong with the supply chain, as well as the kinds of things that need to be fixed. We’ll hear from the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.
IV. Retiring from Congress and unclogging the supply chain
More and more members of Congress are choosing to retire – or to not run for office again. And that presents some opportunities; meanwhile, a federal official is working on the latest efforts to unclog the supply chain.
