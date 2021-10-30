Contact Us
Supply chain: Trucker talk and federal solutions

October 29, 2021

Land Line Now, Oct. 29, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Truckers are talking about what’s wrong with the supply chain, and what needs to be fixed. And a federal official is working to unclog it.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

New measures to address the supply chain crisis in Southern California are announced. The U.S. DOT launches a new program to address a spike in traffic deaths. And OOIDA wraps up its annual Truck to Success seminar.

II. Roses and Razzberries

From an organization that’s preserved the history of trucking for 50 years to a delay in responding to a shortage of a critical truck part, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

III. Truckers talk supply chain problems

Truckers are talking with Marty Ellis about what’s wrong with the supply chain, as well as the kinds of things that need to be fixed. We’ll hear from the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

IV. Retiring from Congress and unclogging the supply chain

More and more members of Congress are choosing to retire – or to not run for office again. And that presents some opportunities; meanwhile, a federal official is working on the latest efforts to unclog the supply chain.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • The Oregon DOT is looking into possibly adding tolling to Interstate 205 in the Portland area. You can find more information and submit comments on the project here.
  • MATS organizers are asking truckers to submit a story about a trucking professional you would like to recognize as “Trucking Strong.” Get all the details on the MATS website. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1.
  • Starting Sunday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA Express in Summit, S.D. That’s at Exit 207 off Interstate 29. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • If you want to submit a Rose or Razzberry for our consideration, you can send them here, or visit us on Facebook.
  • Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.

