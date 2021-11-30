Contact Us

Supply chain problems: How are they like a reality weight loss show?

November 29, 2021

Land Line Now, Nov. 29, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Why are trucking problems less like a detective show and more like a reality weight loss show? Dr. David Correll of MIT talks supply chain.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA has extended its COVID-19 emergency declaration – again. OOIDA asks the U.S. DOT to pump $1 billion dollars toward truck parking. And the new move out of Canada that has your breakfast in mind.

II. Supply chain problems and solutions

Why are the problems in the trucking industry less like a detective show and more like a reality weight loss show? Dr. David Correll of MIT’s Center for Transportation and Logistics explains his analogy as part of a larger conversation about the supply chain crisis.

III. What’s NOT covered by your insurance

The coverage that isn’t in your insurance policy is sometimes just as important as the coverage that is. Knowing what your policy excludes can dictate what decisions you make. In part one of a two-part series, Trina McIntyre and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s truck insurance department go over policy exclusions, starting with three common issues.

IV. Costs on the rise, but what about authority filings?

Many costs truckers face are on the rise – but is it affecting the number of truckers getting their own authority? We’ll offer some analysis.

