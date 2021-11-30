Supply chain problems: How are they like a reality weight loss show?

Land Line Now, Nov. 29, 2021.
Why are trucking problems less like a detective show and more like a reality weight loss show? Dr. David Correll of MIT talks supply chain.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA has extended its COVID-19 emergency declaration – again. OOIDA asks the U.S. DOT to pump $1 billion dollars toward truck parking. And the new move out of Canada that has your breakfast in mind.
II. Supply chain problems and solutions
Why are the problems in the trucking industry less like a detective show and more like a reality weight loss show? Dr. David Correll of MIT’s Center for Transportation and Logistics explains his analogy as part of a larger conversation about the supply chain crisis.
III. What’s NOT covered by your insurance
The coverage that isn’t in your insurance policy is sometimes just as important as the coverage that is. Knowing what your policy excludes can dictate what decisions you make. In part one of a two-part series, Trina McIntyre and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s truck insurance department go over policy exclusions, starting with three common issues.
IV. Costs on the rise, but what about authority filings?
Many costs truckers face are on the rise – but is it affecting the number of truckers getting their own authority? We’ll offer some analysis.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Reminder: You can use paper logs for up to eight days if you’re having issues with your ELD. After that, you need to request an extension by sending an email to ELD-Extension@DOT.gov.
- Starting Dec. 9, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker plans to be at the TA in Sweetwater, Texas. That’s at Exit 242 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic.