State troopers get a look at what truckers see

Truckers see a lot of what goes on inside cars, and much of what they see qualifies as bad driving behaviors. But what if state troopers could see what truckers see? We’ll have a story of one place that happened.
Also, there's lots to think about when you're out on the road, but perhaps one of the most important things is your health. So what areas should you focus on? Rolling Strong's President Stephen Kane offers some tips. And Massachusetts lawmakers are proposing a nearly $11 billion bond issues for transportation, while another state passes a "record-setting" transportation budget.
The national average for a gallon of diesel drops for a sixth straight week. Millions of dollars are now available for training military veterans to become truck drivers. And to be fair, Albuquerque can be a hard word to spell.
Health on the road
There’s lots to think about when you’re out on the road, but perhaps one of the most important things is your health. So what areas should you focus on? Rolling Strong’s President Stephen Kane offers some tips.
Transportation funding in New England
Massachusetts lawmakers are proposing a nearly $11 billion bond issues for transportation, while another state passes a “record-setting” transportation budget.
