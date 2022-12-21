Sponsor: Bathroom bill a ‘no brainer’

A newly introduced bill that ensures access to bathroom facilities for truckers “is a no brainer” according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas. The congressman joins us to talk about why he introduced the bill, how it would affect the lives of millions of truckers and what it’ll take to get the bipartisan bill across the finish line.

Also, you don't have to tell truckers that 2022 has been a busy year for regulations. We'll take a look back at what's happened over the past 12 months that could – or will – have an impact on your life. And a Missouri lawmaker wants to tap the state's budget surplus to expand Interstate 70, while an effort in Montana would impose fees on hybrid and electric vehicles to raise money for transportation.

OOIDA warns that a new EPA rule is going to force drivers out of the industry. Diesel prices keep going down, down, down. And a big winter storm could throw a wrench in holiday travel plans.

A busy year for regulations

You don’t have to tell truckers that 2022 has been a busy year for regulations. Since we are close to the end of the year, we thought it was a good time to look back on what’s happened over the past 12 months that could – or will – have an impact on your life.

Interstate 70 expansion on agenda in Missouri

A Missouri lawmaker wants to tap the state’s budget surplus to expand Interstate 70, while an effort in Montana would impose fees on hybrid and electric vehicles to raise money for transportation.

You can find 2022 chain laws for the U.S. here. And Canada’s 2022 chain laws here.

OOIDA teams up with Elite Comics to deliver toys to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Goodyear is accepting nominations for its annual Highway Hero award. The award honors truckers who put themselves in harm’s way to help others. Nominations due by Dec. 31.