Some perspective on the spot market

The day-to-day grind that leads to the week-to-week grind can sometimes skew perspectives. Yes, the spot market has been down, along with rates. But when you take a bigger view of the situation, it helps to build perspective about what’s going on. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation provides the perspective as we go over the Foundation’s latest monthly market update.

Listen to our full show

The spot market has been down, along with rates. But when you take a bigger view of the situation, it helps to build perspective about what’s going on. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation provides the perspective. Also, from some legends of trucking receiving a much-deserved honor, to another group of homeowners trying to prevent a truck stop from being built, SJ Munoz and Jami Jones will bring us some Roses and Razzberries. And we’ve all probably seen videos on YouTube or TicTok showing someone doing something bad in traffic, perhaps even causing an accident. But Marty Ellis says that instead of taking the video, maybe people should help out.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Rhode Island starts its fight to get its truck-only tolling program back up and running. The number of people working in trucking bumps back up. And Christmas season must be approaching because a tradition that relies on truckers is about to begin.

Roses and Razzberries

From some legends of trucking receiving a much-deserved honor, to another group of homeowners trying to prevent a truck stop from being built, SJ Munoz and Jami Jones will bring us some Roses and Razzberries.

Try helping out instead

We’ve all probably seen videos on YouTube or TicTok showing someone doing something bad in traffic, perhaps even causing an accident. But Marty Ellis says that instead of taking the video, maybe people should help out.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information