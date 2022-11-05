Some perspective on the spot market

The day-to-day grind that leads to the week-to-week grind can sometimes skew perspectives. Yes, the spot market has been down, along with rates. But when you take a bigger view of the situation, it helps to build perspective about what’s going on. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation provides the perspective as we go over the Foundation’s latest monthly market update.
The spot market has been down, along with rates. But when you take a bigger view of the situation, it helps to build perspective about what’s going on. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation provides the perspective. Also, from some legends of trucking receiving a much-deserved honor, to another group of homeowners trying to prevent a truck stop from being built, SJ Munoz and Jami Jones will bring us some Roses and Razzberries. And we’ve all probably seen videos on YouTube or TicTok showing someone doing something bad in traffic, perhaps even causing an accident. But Marty Ellis says that instead of taking the video, maybe people should help out.
Rhode Island starts its fight to get its truck-only tolling program back up and running. The number of people working in trucking bumps back up. And Christmas season must be approaching because a tradition that relies on truckers is about to begin.
From some legends of trucking receiving a much-deserved honor, to another group of homeowners trying to prevent a truck stop from being built, SJ Munoz and Jami Jones will bring us some Roses and Razzberries.
We’ve all probably seen videos on YouTube or TicTok showing someone doing something bad in traffic, perhaps even causing an accident. But Marty Ellis says that instead of taking the video, maybe people should help out.
