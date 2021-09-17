Contact Us

Separating fact from fiction on vaccine mandates

September 16, 2021

Land Line Now, Sept. 16, 2021.

Separating fact from fiction on vaccine mandates can be a chore, so we clear up what you need to know as the order comes into focus.

I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano

The feds turn the screws on seven more people implicated in massive conspiracy case involving staged crashes; the DOT wants advice on improving the supply chain; and one state is pouring money into stopping left-lane slowpokes.

II. Regulatory Roundup

ATRI is asking drivers to let them know what concerns them most, whether it be vaccine mandates, the lack of truck parking or anything else. Plus, traffic fatalities and highway safety.

III. Michigan ticket quotas, road funding red tape

Michigan lawmakers are still at work and working on legislation that would close a ticket quota loophole and another that would cut the red tape surrounding road funding.

IV. Vaccine mandates: Separating truths from rumors

Separating fact from fiction on vaccine mandates can be a chore, so we clear up what you need to know as the order comes into focus.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • The U.S. Department of Transportation is seeking input from truckers on how to improve the supply chain. You can submit your comments here. Comments are due by Oct. 18.
  • Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information in a series of arsons at the Target/FedEx facility in West Manchester Township, Pa. If you have information, call West Manchester Police Sgt. Krout or Det. DeWitt at 717-792-9514. You can also send an email here.
  • Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the South Dakota Special Olympics Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, S.D. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • The American Transportation Research Institute wants to know what you think the most important issues are in trucking. You can take the survey here.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • You can find upcoming truck shows and events here.
  • Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.

