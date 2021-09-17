Land Line Now, Sept. 16, 2021.
Separating fact from fiction on vaccine mandates can be a chore, so we clear up what you need to know as the order comes into focus.
I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano
The feds turn the screws on seven more people implicated in massive conspiracy case involving staged crashes; the DOT wants advice on improving the supply chain; and one state is pouring money into stopping left-lane slowpokes.
II. Regulatory Roundup
ATRI is asking drivers to let them know what concerns them most, whether it be vaccine mandates, the lack of truck parking or anything else. Plus, traffic fatalities and highway safety.
III. Michigan ticket quotas, road funding red tape
Michigan lawmakers are still at work and working on legislation that would close a ticket quota loophole and another that would cut the red tape surrounding road funding.
IV. Vaccine mandates: Separating truths from rumors
Separating fact from fiction on vaccine mandates can be a chore, so we clear up what you need to know as the order comes into focus.
