Land Line Now, Sept. 16, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Separating fact from fiction on vaccine mandates can be a chore, so we clear up what you need to know as the order comes into focus.

I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano

The feds turn the screws on seven more people implicated in massive conspiracy case involving staged crashes; the DOT wants advice on improving the supply chain; and one state is pouring money into stopping left-lane slowpokes.

II. Regulatory Roundup

ATRI is asking drivers to let them know what concerns them most, whether it be vaccine mandates, the lack of truck parking or anything else. Plus, traffic fatalities and highway safety.

III. Michigan ticket quotas, road funding red tape

Michigan lawmakers are still at work and working on legislation that would close a ticket quota loophole and another that would cut the red tape surrounding road funding.

IV. Vaccine mandates: Separating truths from rumors

Separating fact from fiction on vaccine mandates can be a chore, so we clear up what you need to know as the order comes into focus.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information