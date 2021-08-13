Regulations may result from Senate bill

Land Line Now, Aug. 12, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Regulations called for in the infrastructure bill include automatic emergency braking systems and an under-21 truck driver pilot program.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
I-70 in Colorado could partially reopen this weekend. Another lawsuit is filed in a deadly Alabama crash. And the California Highway Patrol doesn’t take any bull … well, except maybe this one.
II. Regulations in the infrastructure bill
The infrastructure bill that just passed in the U.S. Senate would require automatic emergency braking systems, create a pilot program for under-21 truck drivers, and study both factors that lead to a crash and a system for reporting coercion in trucking.
III. Left-lane rules get a once over in four states
Four states are changing the rules for use of the left lane on superhighways, while Missouri has cleared the final hurdle to increasing its fuel tax for the first time in 25 years. We’ll have information about some upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.
IV. As China ramps up shipping, U.S. ports strain
China is ramping up industrial production – and exports – and it’s having an effect on U.S. ports and trucking. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is considering how to react to the COVID surge.
