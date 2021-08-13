Contact Us
TravelCenters

Regulations may result from Senate bill

August 12, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Aug. 12, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Regulations called for in the infrastructure bill include automatic emergency braking systems and an under-21 truck driver pilot program.

regulations

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

I-70 in Colorado could partially reopen this weekend. Another lawsuit is filed in a deadly Alabama crash. And the California Highway Patrol doesn’t take any bull … well, except maybe this one.

II. Regulations in the infrastructure bill

The infrastructure bill that just passed in the U.S. Senate would require automatic emergency braking systems, create a pilot program for under-21 truck drivers, and study both factors that lead to a crash and a system for reporting coercion in trucking.

III. Left-lane rules get a once over in four states

Four states are changing the rules for use of the left lane on superhighways, while Missouri has cleared the final hurdle to increasing its fuel tax for the first time in 25 years. We’ll have information about some upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.

IV. As China ramps up shipping, U.S. ports strain

China is ramping up industrial production – and exports – and it’s having an effect on U.S. ports and trucking. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is considering how to react to the COVID surge.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

TBS

Related Podcasts

OOIDA sets sights on unscrupulous brokers broker

Brokers and carriers: Why the rules don’t work

What are the rules that govern the relationship between brokers and carriers? And how effective are those rules out in the real world?

August 11

truck parking

Truck parking fails to make the cut

The U.S. Senate has approved the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We’ll have the details including the lack of funding for truck parking.

August 10

AB5 PRO Act

AB5, PRO Act create confusion; we’ll clear it up

California’s AB5 and the federal PRO Act have confused many truckers about what is and isn’t legal. We’ll offer some clarification.

August 09

truck parking

Truck parking push goes into high gear

The attempt to get money to build truck parking spaces into the infrastructure bill shifted into high gear today with a proposed amendment.

August 06

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Regulations may result from Senate bill

Brokers and carriers: Why the rules don’t work

Truck parking fails to make the cut

AB5, PRO Act create confusion; we’ll clear it up

Truck parking push goes into high gear