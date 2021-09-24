Rates are up, and shippers are unhappy

Land Line Now, Sept. 23, 2021.

Rates are rising. That’s good news for truckers, but shippers aren’t happy, so they’re pursuing a policy that would be bad news for truckers.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The White House continues trying to steer the bipartisan infrastructure bill away from an iceberg. The Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse announces a substantial spike in positive drug tests. And when a trunk-full of fried chicken could mean 6 years in prison.

II. DOT on supply chain challenges

The U.S. Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about how to address challenges in the supply chain – something that could include a discussion of technology, cybersecurity risks, ELDs, detention time, hours of service and more.

III. Illinois wants to better prioritize road work

Illinois officials say a new law there will help them better prioritize the state’s road work. Meanwhile, Denver voters will decide whether to spend $63 million for transportation work. We’ll have information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.

IV. Rates up, but shippers aren’t happy about it

Rates are rising. And while that’s good news for truckers, shippers aren’t so happy. And because of that, they’re pursuing a policy that would not be good news for truckers – or for anyone else.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information