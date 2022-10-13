Contact Us

Possible rise in intermodal freight

October 12, 2022

A rise in demand for van truckload services in and out of intermodal hubs could soon be seen. Stephen Petit of DAT discusses the potential rail strike, and what that could mean for truckers on the spot market.

Listen to our full show

A rise in demand for van truckload services in and out of intermodal hubs could soon be seen. Stephen Petit of DAT discusses the potential rail strike, and what that could mean for truckers on the spot market. Also, coordinating relief efforts following a disaster is a tall task, especially when it comes to logistics. The American Logistics Aid Network’s executive director, Kathy Fulton, tells us what that looks like right now in Florida following Hurricane Ian. And Marty Ellis has just finished up at a truck show that benefits a very special cause. But he’s also found something very interesting and fairly unusual that offers an important service to truckers.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices spike after weeks of declines. The effects of Hurricane Ian are being seeing on the Florida spot market. And the IRS makes a decision on per diem rates for 2022-23.

Helping truckers help hurricane victims

 

Coordinating relief efforts following a disaster is a tall task, especially when it comes to logistics. Enter the American Logistics Aid Network, which provides supply chain assistance to disaster relief organizations by bringing the expertise and resources of the logistics industry together – and truckers are on the front lines. The organization’s executive director, Kathy Fulton, tells us what that looks like right now in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

Truck stop chiropractor

Marty Ellis has just finished up at a truck show that benefits a very special cause. But he’s also found something very interesting and fairly unusual – and that offers an important service to truckers.

