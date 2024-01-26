Podcast: Changes to handbook for DOT physicals

FMCSA has made several changes to its Medical Examiner Handbook, which guides the doctors who perform DOT physicals. And some of those changes are positive for truckers. Also, a 68-year-old Louisiana truck driver decided retirement wasn’t for him and has started a new career as a sheriff’s deputy. And Spirit driver Marty Ellis covers what you should keep in your truck in extreme winter cold.

0:00 – Newscast

09:58 – Changes to handbook for DOT physicals

24:36 – Trucker starts new career as sheriff’s deputy

39:21 – What should you have in the truck this winter?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

For a list of medical examiners facing removal from the National Registry approved list, check out Land Line’s story online.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA lends its support to a lawsuit against California’s AB5 law. More funding will be going out for truck parking as part of a federal grant program announcement. And potty-mouthed parrots forced into exile at a UK zoo get a reprieve.

Back to top

Changes to handbook for DOT physicals

FMCSA has made several changes to its Medical Examiner Handbook, which guides the doctors who perform DOT physicals. And some of those changes are positive for truckers. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes discusses that – plus the removal of more than 15,000 doctors from the certified medical examiners registry.

Back to top

Trucker starts new career as sheriff’s deputy

They say age is just a number, and that certainly holds true for one Louisiana man who at 68 has started a new career as a sheriff’s deputy. We speak with this former truck driver who decided retirement just wasn’t for him.

Back to top

What should you have in the truck this winter?

We talked last week with Marty Ellis, who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker, about some things truckers should do in extreme cold weather. Now we’ll continue that conversation, covering what you should keep in your truck in the cold.

Back to top