Over 15,000 CDL medical examiners need to update their info, or else

Thousands of CDL medical examiners are at risk of being removed from the approved list on the National Registry.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published a notice of proposed removal from the National Registry of certified medical examiners for those who “failed to access … and have failed to update the profile information in their National Registry account as required.”

To avoid being removed from the registry, medical examiners are required to do the following:

Create a login.gov account using the same email address as their National Registry account or sign into the National Registry with an existing login.gov account using the same email address as their National Registry account

Once logged in, correct all outdated contact information in their National Registry profile

Of the 92,625 medical examiners listed on the National Registry, the agency has said around 15,727 are facing removal for failing to update their accounts.

The deadline for medical examiners to update their information is Feb. 23. After that, those who have not completed the necessary steps will be removed from the National Registry.

FMCSA said that once removed, the medical examiners’ information will remain on the public website for three years “with an indication that they are no longer certified as an (medical examiner) and have been removed from the National Registry with a removal date.”

Medical examiners who are removed from the registry will be able to apply for reinstatement after updating their account information.

FMCSA said it has given CDL medical examiners ample time to comply with the requirements.

In June 2018, it enacted a new security requirement that required all National Registry users to log into their accounts using the approved login.gov website. According to the agency, the site is designed for users to “securely access certain FMCSA information systems.”

At that time, FMCSA notified all users of the National Registry about the update using the email address provided in their account. The agency said that medical examiners who could not be reached via email were contacted by U.S. mail, phone or in some instances, both.

Federal code states that FMCSA is “required to remove from the registry the name of any ME who fails to meet or maintain the requirements established by the agency for being listed in the registry.”

A list of medical examiners that FMCSA has proposed for removal can be found here. LL