Physical damage coverage: optional but necessary

Land Line Now, Sept. 13, 2021.

I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano

OOIDA makes a last ditch effort to get funding for truck parking in the House; Texas officials give the green light to a controversial highway project in Houston; and the trucking community says goodbye to an industry patriarch.

II. “Pocketful of Quarters” tribute to trucker

A new song inspired by an OOIDA member involving terminal cancer, a Facebook post, a surprise gone wrong and a lasting tribute that the driver’s widow will never forget.

III. Physical damage coverage

Physical damage coverage may be optional, but it might as well be necessary. Why picking up the insurance coverage covers you on a number of fronts.

IV. CVSA takeaways

Takeaways from the recent CVSA conference, tort reform, towing and medical certificates.

