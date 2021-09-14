Physical damage coverage: optional but necessary

Land Line Now, Sept. 13, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano
OOIDA makes a last ditch effort to get funding for truck parking in the House; Texas officials give the green light to a controversial highway project in Houston; and the trucking community says goodbye to an industry patriarch.
II. “Pocketful of Quarters” tribute to trucker
A new song inspired by an OOIDA member involving terminal cancer, a Facebook post, a surprise gone wrong and a lasting tribute that the driver’s widow will never forget.
III. Physical damage coverage
Physical damage coverage may be optional, but it might as well be necessary. Why picking up the insurance coverage covers you on a number of fronts.
IV. CVSA takeaways
Takeaways from the recent CVSA conference, tort reform, towing and medical certificates.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- A trucker reported a rock hit his truck on Sept. 10 on U.S. 35 at the Bellbrook Avenue overpass near Xenia, Ohio. Police are asking anyone with information is asked to call Detective Atkins at 937-376-7207 or the Xenia Police tip line at 937-347-1623.
- Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Jerry Seaman TA in Vermillion, S.D. That’s at Exit 26 off Interstate 29. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find all the details about the Joe Stamm Band’s album and touring dates on their website. And you can watch their Pocketful of Quarters video on YouTube.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.