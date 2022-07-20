Contact Us
PrePass

Pet adoption program targets truckers

July 19, 2022

|

An animal shelter in Memphis has a problem – and they’re hoping truckers might be part of the solution. They’ve introduced a new pet adoption program designed with truck drivers in mind. Scott Thompson has that story, along a special event in Texas organized by a congressional candidate and advice on picking the right CDL medical examiner for you.

Listen to our full show

An animal shelter in Memphis has a problem – and they’re hoping truckers might be part of the solution. They’ve introduced a new pet adoption program designed with truck drivers in mind. Also, driver assist technology is all the talk these days, but in reality, it’s not a new concept. In fact, it runs the gamut from anti-lock braking systems, which have been around for many years, to new technologies, such as automatic emergency braking, lane assist and the like. And Arizona’s governor has put the kibosh on a local transportation tax in the state’s largest county, while Louisiana will soon start collecting a fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Make it four straight weeks of declines in diesel prices. A U.S. lawmaker calls for more hours-of-service flexibility for all truckers. And protests over AB5 shut down the Port of Oakland.

Driver assist tech – what you need to know

Driver assist technology is all the talk these days, but in reality, it’s not a new concept. In fact, it runs the gamut from anti-lock braking systems, which have been around for many years, to new technologies, such as automatic emergency braking, lane assist and the like. We’ll discuss all of those with Kevin Lindsey of TA Petro Travel Centers.

Local transportation tax nixed

Arizona’s governor has put the kibosh on a local transportation tax in the state’s largest county, while Louisiana will soon start collecting a fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

PrePass

Related Podcasts

truck parking

Truck parking bill one step closer

Later this week, a U.S. House Committee is expected to give its stamp of approval to a bill to pave more truck parking spaces nationwide.

July 18

EPA gliders

Does EPA court decision affect trucking?

A court decision regarding the EPA has truckers wondering how it will affect them, truck emission regulations and other federal agencies.

July 15

California AB5 Port of Los Angeles truck photo

AB5 likely to hit supply chain

AB5 may lead to a snowball effect in trucking, and one of those effects is likely going to hit the supply chain. Dean Croke of DAT explains.

July 14

spot market DAT Solutions truck rates

Where’s the good news in the spot market?

It’s mid-July. Demand for trucks is down and rates are soft. So where’s the good news in the spot market? Stephen Petit of DAT tells us.

July 13

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Pet adoption program targets truckers

Truck parking bill one step closer

Does EPA court decision affect trucking?

AB5 likely to hit supply chain

Where’s the good news in the spot market?