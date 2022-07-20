Pet adoption program targets truckers

An animal shelter in Memphis has a problem – and they’re hoping truckers might be part of the solution. They’ve introduced a new pet adoption program designed with truck drivers in mind. Scott Thompson has that story, along a special event in Texas organized by a congressional candidate and advice on picking the right CDL medical examiner for you.
An animal shelter in Memphis has a problem – and they’re hoping truckers might be part of the solution. They’ve introduced a new pet adoption program designed with truck drivers in mind. Also, driver assist technology is all the talk these days, but in reality, it’s not a new concept. In fact, it runs the gamut from anti-lock braking systems, which have been around for many years, to new technologies, such as automatic emergency braking, lane assist and the like. And Arizona’s governor has put the kibosh on a local transportation tax in the state’s largest county, while Louisiana will soon start collecting a fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.
Make it four straight weeks of declines in diesel prices. A U.S. lawmaker calls for more hours-of-service flexibility for all truckers. And protests over AB5 shut down the Port of Oakland.
Driver assist technology is all the talk these days, but in reality, it’s not a new concept. In fact, it runs the gamut from anti-lock braking systems, which have been around for many years, to new technologies, such as automatic emergency braking, lane assist and the like. We’ll discuss all of those with Kevin Lindsey of TA Petro Travel Centers.
Arizona’s governor has put the kibosh on a local transportation tax in the state’s largest county, while Louisiana will soon start collecting a fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.
